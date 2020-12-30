ACE Tightens Grip on Excise Officials Involved in Mega Auction Scam

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has reported that they have made progress in the investigation of the fake auction vehicle scandal.

According to the ACE spokesperson, the authority has registered cases against 18 officers from different departments who facilitated the scandal. These officers include four directors, three Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs), and 6 Data Entry Operators (DEOs).

The spokesperson also said that the authority has registered the cases against the said officials under the provisions of the missing vehicle auction records. He added that ETO Adeel Amjad, who was reportedly one of the key facilitators of this mega-scandal, has also been apprehended by the authorities.

The ACE spokesperson also reported that the authority nominated Excise Directors, Rizwan Akram, Muhammad Asif, and Sohail Ashraf, in the case among the key facilitators of the scandal.

According to the reports, 7,013 vehicles were registered on auction vouchers between 2015 and 2018. Out of these vehicles, the data against 4,397 vehicles is missing from the records. A few weeks ago, Punjab Excise and Taxation Department shared a letter with the ACE confirming the said figure.

The ACE spokesperson reported three weeks ago that they sent the auction vouchers to the concerned authorities for verification. Furthermore, the authority is obtaining details regarding the buyers of these vehicles from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The said scandal has caused Rs. 300 billion worth of losses to the national exchequer. Officials have affirmed that more details about the case will come to light once the investigation ends. The officials further informed that the department will do whatever it takes to recover the damages to the economy by the scandal.