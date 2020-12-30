Samsung Galaxy S21+ Hands On Images Leaked

We have been seeing the upcoming Galaxy S21 trio time and time again in rendered images both from official sources and leaks. However, one of the phones has now been spotted in the wild in a set of hands-on images that show a working device with a confidential sticker on the back.

As usual, the images were uploaded by a tipster on Twitter. These show the Galaxy S21+, the middle child of the series, in the Phantom Violet color option.

The Galaxy S21 devices have already had their specifications leaked in full. The S21 and the S21+ will have 6.2-inch AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display will reportedly be one of the best available in the market.

It will feature the soon to be announced Exynos 2100 SoC in most countries and the Snapdragon 888 in South Korea and the US. Memory configurations will go up to 12GB/256GB UFS 3.0 and battery capacity will be 4,800 mAh, likely with support for 55W fast charging and wireless charging.

The primary camera setup will include a 12MP mains sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 64MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The 10x periscope camera will be exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The trio is expected to go official on January 14 during Samsung’s Unpacked event.