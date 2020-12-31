Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G Launches Next Week With a New 108MP Camera

Despite having more than 7 devices in its Mi 10 lineup already, it appears that Xiaomi is still not done. The company will be expanding the Mi 10 family tree soon with a Mi 10i 5G for India that will come with a brand new 108MP camera and the Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The news comes from Xiaomi India’s VP, Manu Kumar Jain, who revealed that the device will be launching on January 5 next year in India. He also talked about a few of its specifications.

Xiaomi was the first company to introduce a 108MP camera phone, the Mi Note 10, which uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HMX sensor. The executive says that the Mi 10i will have a new 108MP sensor, meaning it could be the new Samsung HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September.

The other label in the teaser is “Built for 5G” which will come from the Snapdragon 750G which is a relatively new chipset announced in September. That is all the teaser reveals in terms of specs, but some reports mention that the phone will be based on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch 120Hz display, a 108MP camera setup, Snapdragon 750G, and a 4,820 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

There are going to be a few differences in the Indian model that will be revealed during the official announcement next week.