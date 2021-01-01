Atlas Honda Sends New Year’s Greetings with the First Price Hike of 2021

It is the 1st of January 2021, and you know what that means! Atlas Honda seems to have been waiting for the clock to strike midnight so that they can jump at the opportunity to increase the prices of their products.

Horsepower Pakistan shared the news earlier today that the Atlas Honda has increased the prices of its bikes. As per a post shared by the outlet, the following are the new price of Atlas Honda’s bikes:

Bikes Old Price (PKR) Revised Price (PKR) CD 70 77,900 79,500 CD Dream 82,500 85,500 Pridor 108,500 110,500 CG 125 129,900 131,500 CG 125 SE 156,900 159,500 CB 125 F SE 189,500 192,500 CB 150 F 244,500 247,500

The new prices have reportedly come into effect from today. The maximum price increase has been in that of the CB 150 F and the CB 125 F SE, with a difference of Rs. 3000.

With another price hike and no improvements to the product quality or lineup, Atlas Honda still continues to reign supreme in the motorcycle market of Pakistan.

ALSO READ

Honda Introduces Certified Used Car Lineup for Budget-Conscious Customers

The more technically sound and enthusiastic buyers keep demanding a better product from the world’s largest bike manufacturer. However, the fact is that the number of such buyers in Pakistan is low compared to those who wish to own a bike that gets them from point A to B cheaply.

To such buyers, Atlas Honda will always be the first choice, which means that we should not expect a new or better product from Honda anytime soon.