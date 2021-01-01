SSGC Launches A Mega Customer Care Facility

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has launched its first-ever Mega Service Centre at the company’s East Zone in Korangi Industrial Area.

The Mega Centre was officially launched by Acting MD SSGC, Muhammad Amin Rajput. He was escorted by GM Distribution (East), Adnan Rehman, for a guided tour of the new facility. Other members of the board present on-site included Deputy Managing Director, Imran Farookhi, and senior members of the Mega Centre Task Force.

Addressing a gathering at the new facility, Rajput lauded the efforts of the Task Force on completion of the project. He remarked that the creation of the new Mega Centre would help solve issues related to billing, gas supplies, and new connections without any delimitation on work hours.

He suggested the SSGC will continue to integrate technical reforms to its supply grid through the recurring stimulus of modern technology, thereby facilitating customers more effectively.

Reports suggest the new customer care facility will offer gas-related services on a walk-in basis, 6 days a week.

Working hours for the new facility have been set between 7:30 am till 10 pm from Monday, while on Sundays the facility will be operational between 9 am till 3 pm.