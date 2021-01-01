Vivo Y20A is a Toned Down Y20 With a Cheaper Price Tag

Posted 2 seconds ago by Mahnoor Nadeem

Yesterday, the BBK-owned Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched the 2021 variant of Vivo Y20 and now the company has made the Vivo Y20A official in India. The smartphone has a similar form factor but comes with some tweaks.

Design and Display

As mentioned, the Vivo Y20A features similar aesthetics to the previously launched Vivo Y20. It is built around a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch.

Vivo Y20A

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC topped with 3 GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage. The phone is preinstalled with FunTouch OS 11 based Android 10 OS.

Cameras

At the back, Vivo Y20A features a triple sensor camera system featuring a 13 MP primary sensor, complemented by a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for macro shooting and depth sensing.

For selfies, the handset is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It will be available for sale on 2nd January 2020 for $157.

Specifications

  • CPU: Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
  • GPU: Adreno 610
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
  • OS: Android 10, FuntouchOS 11
  • Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
  • Display:
    • IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.51 inches, 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 270 PPI pixel density
  • Memory: 3GB/64GB
  • Camera
    • Primary: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • Selfie: 8 MP
  • Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
  • Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side-mounted)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh (10W charging)
  • Price: $157

 

Mahnoor Nadeem

lens

Peshawar Man Arrested For Scaring People with ‘Bat Costume’ on New Year’s Eve [Pictures]
Read more in lens

perspective

The Dire Need to Fight the Epidemic of Smoking
Read more in perspective
close
>