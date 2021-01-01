Vivo Y20A is a Toned Down Y20 With a Cheaper Price Tag

Yesterday, the BBK-owned Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched the 2021 variant of Vivo Y20 and now the company has made the Vivo Y20A official in India. The smartphone has a similar form factor but comes with some tweaks.
Design and Display
As mentioned, the Vivo Y20A features similar aesthetics to the previously launched Vivo Y20. It is built around a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch.
Internals and Storage
The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC topped with 3 GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage. The phone is preinstalled with FunTouch OS 11 based Android 10 OS.
Cameras
At the back, Vivo Y20A features a triple sensor camera system featuring a 13 MP primary sensor, complemented by a pair of 2-megapixel sensors for macro shooting and depth sensing.
For selfies, the handset is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The whole package is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It will be available for sale on 2nd January 2020 for $157.
Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
- GPU: Adreno 610
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
- OS: Android 10, FuntouchOS 11
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
- Display:
- IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 6.51 inches, 1600 x 720 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 270 PPI pixel density
- Memory: 3GB/64GB
- Camera
- Primary: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
- Selfie: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (side-mounted)
- Battery: 5000 mAh (10W charging)
- Price: $157