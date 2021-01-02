Here’s Your First Look at Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro [Leak]

The Xiaomi Mi 11 debuted last week in China, but without its Pro sibling. The higher-end model is rumored to surface sometime during February, though some official-looking renders of the Mi 11 Pro have appeared already.

The images show the Mi 11 Pro in blue and silver color options and with a massive main camera module. It has a total of four lenses, one of which is distinguished separately on a metal plate with “120x”, undoubtedly being the periscope lens given its shape. The overall design is completely different from the Mi 11.

The main lens is expected to be the same 108MP sensor seen on the base Mi 11 while the other two are likely ultrawide and telephoto units. It will likely have 2x to 3x optical zoom, smoother than the 120x periscope lens.

There are no pictures of the front of the phone yet, but previous rumors claim that the Mi 11 Pro should have the same screen as the Mi 11. That being a 6.81″ AMOLED panel with curved sides, 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, 1500 nits peak brightness, and a cornered punch-hole cutout.

The is obviously going to be the Snapdragon 888 as well and 55W fast charging if not more.