Samsung’s OLED Sales Will Exceed $5 Billion in Q1 2021

Samsung is already the biggest OLED display maker in the tech industry and it is about to hit yet another milestone soon. The sales of OLED panels from Samsung Display are projected to cross $5 billion in Q1 2021.

British research firm Omdia reported last week that Samsung’s sales for OLED panels will exceed $5.18 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This marks a 30% increase compared to Q1 last year when the company made $3.9 billion in revenue out of OLED panels.

The increase in sales has to do with 5G Smartphones popularizing lately. Since OLED panels are thinner than LCDs, they are more popular among 5G phones since it helps with signal reception. OLED panels also have better power efficiency, which helps since 5G drains more battery than 4G.

The other major reason behind this surge in sales is the recent iPhone 12 launch from Apple. Samsung Display currently supplies nearly 80% of all displays used by Apple for its iPhones.

Samsung’s sales are expected to flourish even more in 2021 as Omdia predicts that around 62.8% of all smartphones will ship with OLED panels this year. It is clear that the Smartphone industry is starting to lean more towards OLED panels and Samsung, one of the display suppliers in the market, is obviously going to profit from it.