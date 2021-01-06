Hyundai to Increase Production Capacity by 100% in Q1 2021

A recent news report has revealed that Hyundai Nishat is planning to scale up its production by 100 percent within the first quarter of the calendar year 2021. In a statement issued by Hyundai-Nishat Motor (Pvt) Ltd., CEO Hassan Mansha, said that the company will adopt a double-shift schedule in order to further its production capacity in the new year.

“This will ensure that Hyundai-Nishat continues to play its part by creating further employment opportunities as network and capacity are expanded,” Mansha said in his statement. He added that this company also seeks to put an end to the delays to minimize the delivery times in order to better accommodate the rising demand for its vehicles.

After making its return to Pakistan in partnership with the Nishat Group of Companies, Hyundai launched the Tucson SUV last year as a CKD unit to compete in the burgeoning SUV market of Pakistan. The launch of the SUV sparked a lot of interest among the buyers, but the SUV is yet to reach the success level of its Korean twin-cousin, i.e. the Kia Sportage.

About 3 weeks ago, it was confirmed that Hyundai Nishat is planning to debut the Elantra in Pakistan soon. According to a report shared by ProPakistani earlier this month, Hyundai has already assembled a handful of units of the Elantra sedan and is planning to put the vehicle up for sale in the first quarter of 2021.

Any official announcement is still awaited from Hyundai Nishat in that regard. However, with the Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 about to expire in a few months, the launch of Elantra could be happening very soon.