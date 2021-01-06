Punjab University Announces Exams Date Sheet

The Punjab University (PU) has announced the examination dates for BA/B.Sc. and Associate Degree Part-I. As per the schedule, the annual exams for these classes will start from February 04, 2021, and will continue till February 18.

A notification in this regard, issued late on Tuesday evening, has been making rounds on social media.

The Punjab University had postponed its annual written examinations after the federal government announced the closure of educational institutes until January 10, due to the second wave of coronavirus.

The development had delayed the BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part 1 and 2 papers which were scheduled to commence from November 26. Furthermore, the MA/MSc Part 1 exams scheduled to begin from December 23, were also postponed till further notice.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the phase-wise reopening of educational institutes from later this month, with middle and secondary schools opening from January 18. The Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, announced this on Monday, adding that the primary schools will start from January 25, while universities will open on February 1. However, online learning may resume on January 11.