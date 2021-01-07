CCoE Asks Power Division and IT Ministry to Submit Joint Proposal on Smart Metering

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) directed the Power Division and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) to hold further discussions on the proposed design of Electricity-Meterless Smart Metering System and submit a joint proposal to the CCoE.

A meeting of the CCOE was held in Islamabad on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Power Division presented the latest circular debt situation and the projections. The CCoE was briefed that the circular debt management plan is being implemented to minimize the circular debt buildup.

CCoE also discussed the proposal presented by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication regarding the Electricity-Meterless Smart Metering System.

The committee directed the Power Division and MoIT&T to hold further deliberations on the proposed design and submit a joint proposal to the CCoE.

The Petroleum Division proposed setting up the committee for streamlining the process for Industrial gas connections in Balochistan Province. CCoE approved the proposed committee and directed that its recommendations be submitted to CCoE within one month.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, and officials from various divisions.