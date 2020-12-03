CCoE to Decide on Lifting Ban on New Gas Connections in Balochistan

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) will decide on removing the moratorium on new gas connections to industrial and captive power consumers in Balochistan, reported Express Tribune.

On 18 April 2011, the then prime minister had issued a directive to ban the issuance of new gas connections to both the commercial and the industrial consumers due to the expanding gap of demand and supply of natural gas. The moratorium was put in place for six months, countrywide. In September 2011, the ban was extended with certain caveats.

The moratorium imposed on the new commercial and industrial connections was extended for one year except for those who had paid connection charges, security deposit, or deposited the full cost of the pipeline to be laid for them. It was stated that the moratorium would not apply to Balochistan, but for industrial connections, it would be decided on a case-to-case basis by the petroleum minister.

In January 2020, the Petroleum Division held a meeting and decided that a five-member committee would decide on the industrial gas connections for Balochistan. In July, the PM Office communicated that the prime minister had approved that the Petroleum Division shall place the summary before the CCoE.

Now the CCoE will be meeting to decide upon the case-by-case issuance of these gas connections.