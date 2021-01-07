KP Medical Students Demand Online Exams

The Medical Students Alliance (MSA) has expressed concerns about the delay in examinations due to the closure of their institutions, and has demanded that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) conduct online examinations to save time.

The MSA Chairman, Umer Ghafoor, said at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday that their examinations had been postponed for seventeen months due to the pandemic, and that if the examinations were not conducted online now, they would stage a protest.

ALSO READ

PIA Issues New Advisory for Passengers in the Wake of Protests in Karachi

He pointed out that while the other provinces had conducted online examinations for their medical students and had exempted them from the practical examinations, KP had just been delaying the examinations.

“We took online classes during the closure of our colleges, but no arrangement has been made for holding online exams,” he stated.

“Most of us belong to poor families who have spent huge amounts of money on our education, but despite that, our futures seem uncertain,” he said.

ALSO READ

ECC Approves Rs. 2.268 Billion Grant for HEC

Ghafoor stressed the importance of conducting online examinations and said that the students who had taken the last examinations had contracted the coronavirus and one of them died.

The General Secretary Amir Hamza, the Deputy General Secretary Mubain Khan, and other officials also attended the press conference.