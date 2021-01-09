Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Will Be On Sale From January 29th: Leak

The Galaxy S21 Trio is confirmed to arrive on January 14 at Samsung’s Unpacked event. The trio will include the Galaxy S21, the S21+, and the S21 Ultra with Ultra being the only one with S Pen support. This is the first time the Galaxy S series is going to feature an S Pen.

According to a few leaked documents acquired by WinFuture, the three flagship phones will go for sale on January 29th. The period between January 14 and 29 will be reserved pre-orders.

Those who order the top-end model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, will get the Galaxy Buds Pro that costs €230 if purchased separately. Buyers who pre-order the S21 and S21+ will get the Galaxy Buds Live instead, which is €170 separately.

All phones in the Galaxy S21 series will have 120Hz displays, though the S21 and S21+ will be limited to FHD+ resolution while the Ultra model will come with QHD+. The main chipset will be the new Exynos 2100 in all regions except the US and Korea, where the phones will come with the Snapdragon 888 instead.

Both the S21 and S21+ will have identical triple-camera setups while the S21 Ultra will get an extra periscope lens.