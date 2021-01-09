Sony Unveils 2021 Bravia TVs With Support for Next Gen Consoles

Sony is planning to make an appearance at the CES 2021 with new Bravia TVs with a mix of LED and OLED varieties. These TVs will range between 50″ and 100″ sizes with support for HDMI 2.1, which is ideal for PS5 and Series X owners looking to game at 4K 120Hz.

One of the major highlights of these new Bravia TVs is Sony’s new Cognitive Processor XR. It is a new video and audio processing chip that can analyze multiple elements of the screen at the same time and adjust the image quality accordingly for optimal results. It is also able to upscale traditional sound elements into 3D surround sound and analyze the sound position from the signal and match it with the picture.

These TVs also support a list of other features including variable refresh rate, auto low latency mode, enhanced audio return channel, Dolby Vision HDR, and more. The flagship Master Series Z9J will come in 85-inch and 75-inch sizes with 8K LED panels, the A90J Master Series will be available in 55”, 65” and 83” models with 4K OLED panels and the A80J series will have 55-inch and 77-inch 4K OLED TVs.

The lower end X90J will be the only one with a 100-inch model. More details will appear during CES next week.