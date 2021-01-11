Here Are The Official Prices of Changan Alsvin in Pakistan

The reveal of the much speculated Changan Alsvin took place last month. However, the audience was left somewhat high and dry because the CEO of Changan Pakistan decided to not mention the price at the launch.

However, the automaker has finally rewarded the patience of the public by announcing the prices of all variants of the Alsvin today, and it is safe to say that Changan did not disappoint. The following are the prices of all three variants of the Alsvin:

The automaker has announced that the Alsvin Sedan is now available for booking at all authorized dealerships across Pakistan.

The official launch of the vehicle took place exactly one month ago. The Alsvin was one of the most eagerly awaited cars for the people as it competes in a segment that has a huge market in Pakistan.

Up till now, Toyota Yaris and Honda City were the only two options available for people in this segment. Both of these cars have a starting price well above Changan Alsvin, despite having the same features. The top trim (or full option as people like to say) version of Alsvin is also priced well below Yaris and City’s top variants.

At launch, Changan informed that the Alsvin shall initially be offered in Pakistan as a CBU and that the local assembling of the vehicles shall begin in the 2nd quarter of 2021. We are yet to find out whether that would affect the pricing or the quality of the Alsvin sedan.

For now, given its price, it can safely be said that the Alsvin will be a fierce contender in the subcompact sedan segment of Pakistan.