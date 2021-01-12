Microsoft Announces Surface Pro 7 Plus With More Power And A Bigger Battery

Microsoft has announced a “Plus” version of the 2 in 1 Surface Pro 7 for enterprise customers and students. In terms of design, it is exactly the same as the Surface Pro 7, but there are a few notable upgrades to the specifications.

The main headline is that the Surface Pro 7 Plus comes with new processors, more storage, an LTE option, and a bigger battery. It brings 11th generation of Intel processors with Core i3, i5, and i7 options varying between WiFi and LTE variants. The Core i3 model gets 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD and the Core i5 variant is the only one with LTE. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X20 LTE modem, meaning there is no 5G support.

Finally, the Core i7 edition is maxed out with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. All WiFi models also get a microSD card slot, whereas the LTE versions get a nano SD card slot.

The battery life has been improved to 15 hours thanks to a bigger 50.4Wh battery and better power efficiency due to new Intel Core processors. Other than that, you get the same package as before including a 12.3-inch PixelSense display and the same I/O options. This includes a single USB C port, a USB A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

The Surface Pro 7 Plus is only available to enterprise and education customers for now and it is unclear when it will be released to the general public. The Core i3 (1115G4) model starts at $899, the Core i5 (1135G7) model goes for $1149, and the i7 variant will be available for $2799.