Sindh Govt to Restore Heritage Buildings in Karachi

The government of Sindh has constituted a committee headed by the Director-General (DG) Antiquities and Archaeology, Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, for the restoration of the heritage buildings along Burns Road in Karachi that had been painted in bright colors.

Sindh’s Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, Syed Sardar Shah, has taken notice of the renovation of the buildings and has directed the committee to restore the old façade of the historic food street and submit a report on the matter.

Shah said that the process to de-color the heritage buildings has started and that all the buildings will be repainted soon.

Last year in December, the provincial government had formed a committee for the renovation of the food street on Burns Road to clean and beautify it in a timely manner. The renovation entailed clearing away garbage, installing standard-size furniture and signboards, painting the buildings, and ensuring a traffic-free street in the evening.

The administration of Karachi recently issued a notification prohibiting vehicles on the food street after 7 pm to pedestrianize it.