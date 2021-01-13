Minister Reveals Timeline for Karachi’s Green & Orange Line Projects

Sindh’s Minister for Transport, Awais Qadir Shah, announced in an official statement on Tuesday that the Karachi Green Line and Orange Line public transport services will be operational by November.

Shah revealed this in a morning show of a mainstream media outlet that the tender for the buses has been released and that 100 buses will be brought in for the Orange and Green Line projects by either September or October.

ALSO READ

Ministers Announce Two Different Launch Dates for Karachi Green Line Bus

The minister also dismissed the statement made by the Minister of Planning, Asad Umer, that the projects were to become operational by August. He stated that the federal government “knows nothing about the project”, adding that the buses will not arrive until either late September or early October.

“The federal government should procure more buses as 80 buses for Green Line BRT project are not enough,” he added.

ALSO READ

Lahore Ring Road Authority to Develop Rawalpindi Ring Road

A media report stated that the federal government is only responsible for the Green Line project initiative while the Orange Line project is to be supervised by the government of Sindh.

Further, the details of the Green Line project reveal that the federal government is only responsible for the construction of the route and the provincial government is responsible for the procurement of buses.

The BRT Green Line project, including all the intersections, has a 24 km long route that comprises 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km on ground, and 422 meters underground route, and has 25 stations along its entire length. The construction of the project began in 2016 and the service is set to begin by November this year.