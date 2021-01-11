Ministers Announce Two Different Launch Dates for Karachi Green Line Bus

Two federal ministers have given different operational dates for the Green Line Bus project in Karachi. The Federal Minister for Information Technology, Amin-ul-Haq, said that the service will be operational in June this year while the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, announced that it would commence in either July or August 2021.

Talking to the media in Karachi, Asad Umar said that a tender of Green Line Buses has been issued and the project will be operational from August.

He further stated that the NED University had finished the modeling work on the Mahmoodabad Naalah and that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will begin removing the encroachment this week.

Amin-ul-Haq was also present on the occasion and said that Project K-IV had been awarded to the Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and it would be completed in three years. He also emphasized that there would be no compromise on the development of Karachi.

In February 2016, the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation stone of the Karachi Green Line project and announced that it would be completed within a year. However, the work on it is still ongoing and further entails confusion regarding its date of launch.

Via: GEO Urdu