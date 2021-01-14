SECP Extends Timeline for Meeting Paid-Up Capital and Equity Requirements by Central Depository

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended the timeline up to 2026 for meeting the paid-up capital and equity requirements by the “Central Depository”.

In this connection, the SECP has issued S. R. O. 19 (I)/2021 here on Thursday.

According to the notification, the SECP has notified that the “Central Depository” licensed under the said Securities Act, 2015 shall be required to maintain paid-up capital of Rs. 4.00 billion by February 15, 2026, and a net worth of Rs. 7.00 billion by February 15, 2026.

Under the Financial Resources Requirement for the “Central Depository”, the SECP may require the applicant to achieve and maintain, as a licensing condition, a higher paid-up capital, and net-worth in a progressive manner.

A central depository registered with the Commission shall be required to maintain minimum paid-up capital and net-worth within the timelines as provided.