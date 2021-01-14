Standing Committee Directs to Ensure Payment of Compensation to Dadhocha Dam Affectees

The affectees of Dadhocha Dam will be compensated according to market rate and the Engineers of Federal Flood Commission and Irrigation Department, Punjab may submit a report on Bund and Guide Wall constructed on the left bank of river Sindh in the area of Bhakkar.

These directions were passed in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Water Resources during its meeting. The Standing Committee was informed that initially, it was decided to acquire 18500 Kanal of land. However, now the Government has decided to acquire 16000 Kanal of land for Dadhocha Dam.

The Standing Committee was apprised that the Government is acquiring most of the land at the rate of Rs. 65000/- per Kanal and some lands at the rate of Rs. 95000/- per Kanal, by force. The public, especially the poor villagers, are in severe anxiety. The Standing Committee was apprised that in the area of Dadhocha Dam, the plot of one Kanal is being sold for Rs. 4 million. However, after the provision of facilities like electricity and gas, the rate of a plot of 200 meters is expected to excel to Rs. 3 to 4 million.

The Standing Committee was briefed that due to mutual connivance of land mafia and revenue department of district Rawalpindi, the price of land on mutations of the area of Dadhocha Dam has been written like Rs. 20000/- per Kanal to Rs. 50000/- per Kanal, which incurred billion of rupees loss to the Government.

The Standing Committee directed that the affectees of Dadhocha Dam be paid compensation against their lands and the buildings as per market rate, and report be submitted to the Committee before the next meeting.

The Standing Committee was informed that a Guide Wall was constructed near the Bund situated at the left bank of river Sindh in Bhakkar district, which was a misuse of money. Therefore, the Standing Committee has already directed the Engineers of Federal Flood Commission and Irrigation Department, Punjab, to submit a report on the Bund and Guide Wall constructed on the left bank of river Sindh in the area of Bhakkar and determine the responsibility for wrong designing. The representative of the Ministry of Water Resources informed that the meeting had already been convened and its report would be submitted to the Committee in a few days.

The Standing Committee directed that the report be submitted forthwith. The Standing Committee was informed that all of the Provinces were receiving water as per their demand. However, due to the excess availability of water, Sindh is receiving more water than its demand.

On a question by the Committee, it was informed that Sindh is presently demanding ten thousand cusecs of water, but due to rains in the upper part of catchment areas, Sindh is receiving 20000 cusecs of water. Punjab and Balochistan are receiving water according to their indents, which is 19.9 and 4000 cusecs of water, whereas KPK is not receiving its water share for the time being from the system.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Water Resources, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, through video link and attended by Members National Assembly, Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Ch. Javed Iqbal Warraich, Ms. Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mr. Riaz-ul-Haq, and Mr. Afreen Khan. Ch. Shokat Ali Bhatti, MNA, and some officers from Sindh attended the meeting through video link. Officers from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation Departments of Punjab, KPK and Sindh, WAPDA, Federal Flood Commission, Small Dams Organization, Punjab, Chairman and Members IRSA, and District Administration of Rawalpindi, and other senior officers attended the meeting.