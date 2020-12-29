FWO to Start Construction of Dadocha Dam in Rawalpindi

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) will soon begin the construction of the Dadocha Dam near Dadocha Village in Rawalpindi, and construction teams have been mobilized to the execution site along with the machinery.

Once constructed, the dam will supply 35 million gallons of water to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas every day.

The total storage capacity of the dam will be 60,000 acre-feet, while the dead level storage capacity will be 15,000 acre-feet and the live storage capacity will be 45,000 acre-feet.

The project is expected to be completed in two and a half years.

The groundwater level in Rawalpindi is declining and dams need to be constructed to fulfill the water needs of the city.

Dadocha Dam will also contribute to the ecology of the area, increase the green cover, and will double as a tourism spot for the twin cities.