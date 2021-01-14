Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery and Side-Mounted Fingerprint

Smartphone maker Vivo today announced the launch of the newest member in the Y series, Vivo Y12s in Pakistan. The phone features a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint technology, and AI dual camera.

The Y12s delivers an enhanced entertainment experience through an immersive 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ display with HD+ resolution. According to the company, the all-new Vivo Y12s has been crafted to match the active lifestyles of young consumers.

“The Vivo Y series has been welcomed as one of the most popular Smartphone line-ups in Pakistan,” said Zohair Chohan, Sr. Manager Brand Strategy Vivo Pakistan.

“The Y Series Smartphones have been crafted keeping in mind the day to day needs of the millennials. Equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, the Vivo Y12s sports a bounty of several spectacular features like Side-Mounted Fingerprint Technology, Powerful AI Dual Camera, and stylish design,” he added.

Improved Camera

The brand new Vivo Y12s offers a powerful AI Dual Camera on the rear. It is supported by a wide range of features designed for everyday shooting, including Face Beauty and Filters. With a 13MP rear main camera and an f/2.2 large aperture, the phone takes detailed photos.

The Vivo Y12s also comes with a 2MP Bokeh camera that delivers decent shots. It comes with an 8MP front camera for better selfies.

Long-Lasting Battery

Vivo Y12s boasts a 5,000mAh battery that is supported by AI power-saving technology ensuring plenty of battery life for everyday use. According to Vivo, a single full charge can provide up to 16.3 hours of online HD movie streaming or 8.9 hours of resource-intensive gameplay.

It is also engineered with 5V/1A Reverse Charging so the phone can be used to charge other devices like Mobile power banks.

Immersive Display

Y12s comes sporting a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with HD+ providing a wide and immersive display and enhances one’s viewing experience while streaming videos and streaming games. The display carries a special Eye Protection Mode that when switched on, filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain for the user.

Attractive Colors

Vivo Y12s comes in two vivid hues to choose from Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. Phantom Black is inspired by the sense of high fashion and has a gem-like finish, while Glacier Blue represents subtle rainbow hues and the pale blue surface of a glacier.

Enhanced Experience

Vivo has integrated several features to augment user experience, especially for the young ‘on-the-go’ generation.

Its Side-Mounted Fingerprint design integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button so the user can power on and unlock your phone at the same time. The time it takes to unlock, as per Vivo, is 0.23 seconds.

The phone’s Face Wake feature unlocks the phone instantly. When paired with Side-Mounted Fingerprint, accessing the phone becomes easier.

The exclusive Multi-Turbo 3.0 of Vivo Y12s can focus on optimizing core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games. It is also engineered to allocate and prioritize CPU and internal storage resources, especially when too many applications are running simultaneously in the background.

The Vivo Y12s comes with 3GB + 32GB RAM & ROM.

Price & Availability

The all-new Y12s is currently available in the market for the price of Rs. 20,999 in two colors i.e. Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.

Vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y12s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

Vivo Y12s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months).