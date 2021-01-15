Xiaomi’s Upcoming Foldable Phone Leaks

Xiaomi first teased its foldable phone in 2019, however, since then, we have not seen any concrete evidence that the Smartphone maker is working on a foldable until now. Recently, an alleged Xiaomi foldable phone leaked online.

The handset was spotted in the hands of a user on a subway in China. It looks a lot like the device Xiaomi’s VP showcased a few years back but this one has a bigger display. The foldable, like most handsets spotted on a subway, looks like an engineering prototype and is sort of masked by a protective casing.

The crease in the display reveals that it is an inward folding phone like the Galaxy Z Flip. Moreover, it is running MIUI 12 OS. The image shows that the device, even in its folded form will be quite bulky. However, it can be one of the prototypes Xiaomi is working on and the final product might be different aesthetically.

It has been a while since we are hearing rumors that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a foldable phone this year. Other leaks suggest that the company will unveil three different foldable designs namely, external fold, internal fold, and clamshell.

The foldable phone will most likely use ultra-thin flexible glass (UTG) technology manufactured by Samsung. Other details are still under wraps but as the device moves onto the final phases of production, we will get to know more about it.