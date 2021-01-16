First Gwadar Project Gets Power From The National Project

Under the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor, two mega housing projects have been connected with the National grid. Electricity connections have been approved and installed at CPIC’s projects International Port City and China Pak Golf Estates in Gwadar.

These are the first residential communities in Gwadar’s private sector where power connections have been successfully installed and is being dubbed a milestone in the development of the city.

CPIC a leading international developer who is at the forefront of real estate development in Gwadar and promotion of the city globally is the first developer in the history of the city to complete their societies and handover plots to the buyers.

Commenting on the achievement Chief Engineer Waqas Moazzam said that this is another great milestone we have delivered in Gwadar by powering up our projects. “Now not only is our internal infrastructure complete but the projects are key ready for people to live in. We have injected Billions of rupees into Gwadar’s economy which can be seen on the ground and in the coming years as Gwadar continues to develop CPIC’s projects will be the only choice for both local and international professionals looking for high quality living within a secure gated community,” he added.

CPIC had completed development works on the first two phases of their megaproject International Port City in 2019 with all internal infrastructure works complete, together with parks and recreational facilities. A show home is also currently being built on-site.

Further Chief Engineer Waqas Moazzam continued that our vision from day one which has come from the top management down is to develop world-class societies that are not only prepared for but will augment the growth of Gwadar. “For the city to develop to its true potential and attract leading local and international talent high quality integrated residential communities within a secure environment are essential”.

CPIC had launched two major societies in Gwadar and the company has been recognized as a leader and pioneer in the city.

The company won the Best Real Estate Development of the Year award in 2018 at the Shenzhen International Property Awards held in Shenzhen, China, and Best International Real Estate Developer of the Year from the Governor of Sindh. Chief Engineer Waqas Moazzam asserted that when we started these projects no developer in Gwadar had commenced any significant development works on their projects and there were many old wives tales as to why major development couldn’t take place in the city. However with our experienced international team, China-based consultants, drive, determination, and perseverance we have achieved this milestone and added another Gwadar’s first accolade to our decorum”.

Recently CPIC inaugurated the golf course at their flagship China Pak Golf Estates project which is located on the main N10 CPEC Highway. The feature 9 hole golf course will be Gwadar’s first golf course and is expected to be a key catalyst in the development of golf tourism in Gwadar which is valued at over $22 Billion per annum.