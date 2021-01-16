Pakistan Customs Seals Over 950 Illegal Petrol Pumps Across Pakistan

Pakistan customs has sealed a total number of 973 illegal petrol pumps across the country till January 16, 2012.

Sources told Propakistani that Pakistan customs’ anti-smuggling operations in coordination with the Ministry of Interior has intensified on Saturday. The customs authorities engaged in the anti-smuggling activities have identified 2,347 illegal POL outlets in Punjab, KPK and Sindh.

The anti-smuggling data revealed that out of total 2,347 illegal POL outlets detected, 1565 have been identified in the Punjab province; 436 in KPK and 346 illegal petrol pumps have been identified in the Sindh province.

Total market value of seized petrol amounted to Rs 315,310,523 and diesel stood at Rs. 372,188,415 during this anti-smuggling operation upto Jan 16, 2021.

The data on anti-smuggling activities revealed that the anti-smuggling activities in Punjab remained on the top with sealing of 680 illegal POL outlets. This is followed by KPK where 148 illegal petrol pumps were sealed. Sindh sealed 145 illegal POL outlets till January 16, 2021.

The campaign against oil smuggling, led by the Ministry of Interior, is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results. If the sealed pumps did not show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, the government would confiscate the sealed petrol pumps to State under the Customs Act along with all the owners’ properties believing that these properties were acquired from the proceeds of smuggling.

The federal cabinet was informed that sale of smuggled and illegal oil was causing Rs180 billion loss to the national exchequer.