Govt Decides to Grant Income Tax Exemption to International Bonds

The government has decided to grant income tax exemption to three international bonds i.e. Euro Bonds; International Sukuk and Panda Bonds.

Sources told Propakistani that the Finance Division has moved a summary to the federal cabinet for approval. The meeting of the Federal Cabinet has been scheduled for Tuesday (January 19).

Finance Division’s summary to the federal cabinet is about the income tax exemption to the Euro Bonds and the International Sukuk issued under the government’s Medium-Term Notes Program and Panda Bonds issued in the Chinese market.

The meeting would also discuss the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Ordinance Factory Board (POFB).

The Ministry of Interior will move a summary before the Federal cabinet on the reconstitution of the committee of the cabinet regarding the removal of difficulties in the installation of new electricity and gas meters in Islamabad.

The cabinet will also consider the summary of the Maritime Affairs Division for approval of the Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB), sources added.

Finance Division will also move a summary to the Cabinet for the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Development Fund Limited, they said.

Presentation on the Civil Services reforms would be given by the PM Office in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, officials added.