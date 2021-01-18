Only 24.75% of Pakistan’s Rs. 1.2 Trillion COVID-19 Fund Has Been Utilized: Report

According to a report by the UK Aid, only Rs. 297 billion of the fiscal stimulus package worth Rs. 1.2 trillion, announced in March last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of Coronavirus relief measures, have been utilized so far.

Titled “The Economic Impact of the Government’s Relief Package” the report states the wide-scale economic and social impact of the package remains unaccounted for due to the limited availability of data.

The report notes that 11 different areas were targeted under the Rs. 1.2 trillion package.

The programs which were covered under the Rs. 1.2 trillion stimulus relief package consists of Rs. 365 billion non-cash programs which include wheat procurement worth Rs. 280 billion, relief in petroleum prices worth Rs. 70 billion, and support for the health and food sector worth Rs. 15 billion.

The government earmarked Rs. 875 billion for cash expenditures, Rs. 200 billion for daily wagers, Rs. 50 billion for Utility Stores Corporation, Rs. 150 billion for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Assistance Program.

It also allocated Rs. 100 billion for refunding the exporters, Rs. 100 billion for the agriculture sector, Rs. 39 billion for SMEs, and Rs. 100 billion for temporary relief in electricity bills.

The UK Aid report has recommended the federal government to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the fiscal stimulus package to determine its impact, identify gaps, and make improvements.