Cambridge International Announces O & A Levels Results

The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) announced the O-Level and IGCSE examination results of its November 2020 series on Tuesday.

According to an official statement by the CAIE, the results are of students from over 460 schools in Pakistan ranging from private to semi-government institutions.

“This year, Cambridge International took the decision to run exams for its global November 2020 series, as the majority of Cambridge schools globally said they wanted to hold exams where it was safe to do so and followed government guidance,” the statement read.

Cambridge International had cooperated with local education authorities, governments, and schools globally to develop a robust environment to conduct the November 2020 examinations series safely and securely.

“The release of today’s results means that thousands of Cambridge students across Pakistan, like their counterparts around the world, can continue their educational journeys as soon as possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

Cambridge International released over 470,000 grades for its International AS and A-Levels, IGCSEs, and O Levels exams offered in schools in over 130 countries

Cambridge International’s Country Director for Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf, said that it is highly appreciable that both the students and teachers have adapted to new ways of learning during these unprecedented times.

“Not to forget the parents who played a significant role in their child’s education which helped them continue learning, sit their exams, and gain their qualifications today. I acknowledge the profound collaboration amongst all as it made it possible for us to conduct the examinations safely, and has enabled our students to continue with their education,” she added.