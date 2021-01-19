Careem Expands Its Corporate Portfolio by Partnering with Haleeb Foods

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with Haleeb Foods (HFL) the pioneer dairy and beverage company of Pakistan, to facilitate HFL employees with safe and convenient day-to-day traveling. A signing ceremony was held to mark the occasion at HFL Head Office in Lahore.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohsin Zaka, General Manager Ride-Hailing, Careem Pakistan said, “We are delighted to provide our corporate services to Haleeb Foods. Careem for Business is a solution catering directly to the ever-changing transportation needs of organizations. Partnerships like these will aid companies like Haleeb Foods in considerably improving the employee mobility experience through our platform which offers considerable cost savings, flexibility, and control.”

Faisal Nisar, Head of Supply Chain at Haleeb Foods, said, “Wellbeing of our employees is our responsibility at all times. Traveling in and around the metro cities has always been a challenge and this initiative is taken in order to ease out the travel-related concerns. We are hopeful that the Haleeb family will benefit considerably from the mobility solutions offered by Careem.”

Careem, which recently became a Super App, has added an expanded range of services to its portfolio across all of its 48 million registered users and 2 million captains across 13 countries and over 100 cities. In Pakistan, Careem has approximately 11 million users and more than 600,000 Captains registered for the Super App which includes features like the mobility of things (food and delivery) and mobility of people (ride-hailing).