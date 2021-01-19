MediaTek’s First 5nm Chips Could Arrive in 2022

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek may only be a year away from unveiling its first-ever 5nm chip, the Dimensity 2000. The company is about to unveil the Dimesnity 1200 and 1000 soon, but those are limited to the 6nm node. However, a leaked roadmap from MediaTek shows when to expect its first 5nm SoC.

The leak comes from the renowned tipster Digital Chat Station and it shows all of MediaTek’s major releases throughout the years. It also shows that the company’s first 5nm chip will arrive during Q1, 2022, and once again, Oppo, Vivo, and Honor will be the first to feature the chip in their handsets.

The Dimensity 2000 could be the first chip in the MediaTek family to feature the high-performance Cortex-X core alongside big Cortex-A79 CPU cores and Mali-G79 GPU cores. These are yet to be announced by ARM.

The Cortex A79 is expected to be announced later this year with a small bump in performance over the A78 (but a massive 2.5x increase over an old core like the A73). The new cores will also have the hardware to detect memory safety violations and that is about the extent of what is known about these cores.

We are likely to hear more about MediaTek’s future plans at its announcement event this Wednesday. Stay tuned for more.