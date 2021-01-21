FIA Arrests Fake FIA Assistant Director for Swindling

The Anti-Corruption Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a person on Thursday for impersonating the Assistant Director of the FIA and defrauding people by luring them using fake job offers in Islamabad.

The imposter, identified as Afaque Ahmed, is a resident of Nowshera and has also been accused of swindling Rs. 1.5 million under the pretext of appointments in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The Anti-corruption officers recovered a laptop, a Mobile phone, and cash from the accused. Meanwhile, the FIA has registered a case against him and further investigation is underway.

In November 2018, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested an imposter ‘army officer’ from the Mubina Town area in Karachi. It was later revealed that he had been wanted in connection with numerous crimes.