Weekly Inflation Increases by 0.32%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on January 21, 2021, recorded an increase of 0.32 percent over last week due to a rise in prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items increased, 08 (15.68 percent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 percent) items remained constant.

The PBS data further stated that the year on year trend depicts an increase of 6.54 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder national pack (103.81 percent), match box (25.39 percent) eggs (22.00 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (21.39 percent), mustard oil (20.50 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (20.39 percent), sugar (17.74 percent), cooking oil 5 litres (16.47 percent), long cloth (16.07 percent), shirting (15.71 percent), rice irri 6/9 (14.77 percent), bread plain (14.47 percent), sufi washing soap (13.63 percent) and curd (13.05 percent) while a major decrease was observed in the price of onions (28.65 percent), garlic (17.84 percent), tomatoes (15.83 percent), pulse gram (12.70 percent), LPG (11.97 percent), diesel (10.99 percent), potatoes (8.87 percent), petrol (6.32 percent), electricity for Q1(3.82 percent), wheat flour (0.84 percent) and pulse moong (0.15 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 139.70 points during the week ended January 14, 2021, to 140.15 points during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, from Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 per month increased by 0.06 percent, 0.14 percent, 0.23 percent, 0.29 percent and 0.41 percent, respectively.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices include chicken (4.90 percent), bananas (3.04 percent), petrol super (3.02 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (2.94 percent), hi-speed diesel (2.67 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5 litre tin each (2.59 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (2.37 percent), onions (1.93 percent), pulse moong (1.61 percent), matchbox (0.94 percent), pulse gram (0.91 percent), sufi washing soap (0.73 percent), mustard oil (0.68 percent), cooked beef (0.46 percent), pulse masoor (0.42 percent), gur (0.35 percent), mutton (0.23 percent), beef with bone (0.23 percent) and pulse mash (0.18 percent).

According to PBS, the decrease was observed in the price of tomatoes (14.80 percent), eggs (7.98 percent), potatoes (1.82 percent), LPG (1.34 percent), sugar (1.33 percent), garlic (0.23 percent), wheat flour (0.22 percent) and firewood whole (0.04 percent).

According to PBS, the commodities which remained stable during the period under review include rice basmati broken, rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), bread plain, milk fresh, curd, powdered milk, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea, cooked daal, tea prepared, cigarettes, long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam, shirting, lawn printed gul ahmed/al karam, georgette, gents sandal, gents sponge, ladies sandal, electricity charges for Q1, gas charges, energy saver, telephone call charges and toilet soap lifebuoy.