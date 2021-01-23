Samsung to Set Up a $10 Billion Silicon Chip Plant in Texas

A new report from Chinese media claims that Samsung is looking to invest $10 billion for a new chip manufacturing plant in Texas, US. This would make it the world’s most advanced chip fabrication plant in the world as the current generation of Smartphone chips top out at 5nm.

Once set up, this would also pose a serious competitive threat to Samsung’s biggest rival, the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Besides Samsung, TSMC is the only chip-making company that offers 5nm chips for smartphones.

However, Samsung’s plans are only preliminary for now with a goal to start constructing the plant this year and install major equipment by 2022. It is set to finally become operational in 2023, but we will have to wait and see if this pans out.

TSMC, on the other hand, plans mass production for 3nm chips by the end of 2022. The company reportedly plans to make a total of $25-28 billion capital investments this year, 80% of which will go to advanced processor technologies.

If the chip-making giant’s plans stay on track throughout this year and the next, we might just get to see 2022’s iPhones feature new 3nm chips.