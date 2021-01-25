Health Authorities Complete Preparations to Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

The training of the staff of teaching hospitals, tehsil and district headquarters for the swift and effective administration of coronavirus vaccine has been almost completed.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was apprised about it in a meeting chaired by the National Coordinator, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, and attended by the provincial chief secretaries, secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and health officials.

In the meeting, the forum discussed the procedure of vaccination, time frame of vaccine’s availability, distribution procedure, priority areas, and purchasing quality.

The attendees also briefed about the provincial positivity ratio data and the implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions as well as the ongoing preparation for coronavirus vaccination and the national vaccine strategy.

The chief secretaries informed about the steps being taken to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including the imposition of fines and closing down of businesses not complying with the protocols.

The NCOC was further briefed about the coronavirus testing of all foreign passengers especially those coming from the United Kingdom (UK), and South Africa.

The government will keep track of the vaccinated persons, and those traveling from abroad would have to give a legal document proving that they have been vaccinated.