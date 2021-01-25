LUMS Students Threaten to Continue Protests Against Online Classes

Students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have threatened to continue protesting against the university administration until it allows 100% of the enrolled students to attend on-campus classes from next week.

According to details, the LUMS administration, last week, announced to reopen the campus from 1 February while following strict government-issued COVID-19 SOPs such as allowing no more than 30% of enrolled students to stay on campus.

The administration has prioritized accommodating students on the campus who belong to low-income households, or those having lack of internet connectivity and proper devices for online education.

However, some LUMS students are in disagreement with the university’s latest decision.

In this regard, LUMS students also boycotted today’s online classes and staged a protest against the administration outside the campus.

In an official statement, LUMS said “the university’s administration is in continuous contact with students facing extraordinary difficulties and is committed to providing the necessary support required.”

It added that “given the severity of the second wave and the new strains of the COVID-19 virus, LUMS will continue playing its part through continued vigilance in confronting this pandemic, and in following the government’s directives.”

“The health and safety of LUMS students, faculty and staff members remain the university’s top priority” the statement concluded.