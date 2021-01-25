Misbah & Babar Give Contradictory Statements Over Team Selection Policy

Despite head coach Misbah-ul-Haq’s claims of ‘no rifts’ in the team management, captain Babar Azam takes exception to his opinion on the matter of picking the final XI.

Several media outlets had reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had curtailed Misbah’s powers to have the final say in the playing XI after blunders in team combination during the England and New Zealand tour.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Set to Break Records for Kinnow Exports Amid COVID-19

As per reports, Babar Azam will have the final authority on team selection for the upcoming Test against South Africa, starting from Tuesday in Karachi.

When Misbah was asked to comment on the same during a press interaction on Sunday, he said:

We’ll discuss amongst ourselves and decide the final XI together. These are just rumors. The management group and players are a team with everyone going in the same direction. We’ll debate regarding the final XI and it will be a unanimous decision. We’ll analyze everything and then pick our final XI.

ALSO READ

Soldiers Injured as India and China Engage in Another Ugly Border Brawl

But, Babar Azam had an entirely different take on the matter when he was asked the same question during an online interaction with media on Monday.

“I have to fight out with the team in the middle so I will pick the team. The head coach will give his inputs, but I will have the final say,” said Babar.