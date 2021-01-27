ECC to Review OMC’s and Dealer Margins on Petroleum Products

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet scheduled for Thursday (January 28) will take up the proposal of the Ministry of Petroleum for review of the oil marketing companies (OMCs) and dealers margins on petroleum products.

Sources told Propakistani that the ECC meeting would discuss the summary of the Ministry of Interior on the technical supplementary grant for the surrendered amount of Rs. 42 million by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research under the National ‘Program for Enhancing Command Areas in Barani Areas Project (ICT Component).

The ECC is expected to discuss the Petroleum Division summary for allocation of gas from Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL’s) wells to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) under commercial production and also review of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Dealers margins on petroleum products.

The Power Division has moved a summary to the ECC for approval of Implementation Agreement, Supplemental Agreement and Power Purchase Agreement for 300 MW Coal Power Project at Gwadar and Ministry of Industries & Production proposal regarding consumption of Subsidy on Essential Commodities from 1st July 2020, onward under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package – 2020.

The ECC will also take up the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony summary for the approval of the Zaireen Management Policy -A – Regulatory Framework.

The ECC may also take up the summary of the Commerce Ministry on the Textiles and Apparel Policy, 2020-25.