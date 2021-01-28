Here’s How You Can Block Unwanted Ad/Spam Calls Using PTA’s DNCR Service

Unwanted calls including spoofed robocalls, telemarketer calls, and ad campaigns have been a nuisance and consumers’ top complaints. On average, most consumers get at least one robocall or one ad/spam call in a day.

Unfortunately, over the years telemarketers have upped their game by masking their spam with local, genuine-looking phone numbers. Sometimes they call you to persuade you into buying something silly like a slimming belt, at other times it is some nonsense about unpaid taxes, overdue credit card bills, or a lost debit card. In any case, these calls have become an inconvenience for the majority.

However, what most people don’t know is that they can register to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Do Not Call Register (DNCR) service first introduced in 2015.

The system has been solely designed to help you avoid unwanted ads and robocalls. To disallow unwanted ads/promotional messages by the operator, all you have to do is opt to register in “Do Not Call Register” by typing “reg” and sending it to “3627”.

Moreover, if you want to report unsolicited communication by individuals, send the received message with the source number to “9000” and the number will be added to your blocked list.