Kuwait Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Agriculture Sector

The Government of Kuwait expressed its interest in investing in Pakistan’s agriculture sector. It is also keen to participate in mega development projects in the country.

Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs, Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, and the Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nasar Abdul Rahman Jasser Al-Mutairi, called on the Chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI), Atif Bokhari, to discuss the intent.

Al-Saeed said that both Pakistan and Kuwait share a strong and historic relationship and that there is scope for more trade and investment opportunities.

Highlighting the field of agriculture and labour, he said, “We are capable, and have the capacity to develop infrastructure.”

The Assistant Foreign Minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistani professionals in Kuwait, including nurses, doctors, and engineers. He added that in the future, professionals from Pakistan in different fields will be welcome to work in Kuwait.

It was noted that the Kuwait Investment Authority may also be invited to participate in mega projects.