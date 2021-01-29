Ufone Celebrates 20 Years of Operations in Pakistan

Pakistani telecom brand, Ufone, celebrated its 20 years of operations on Friday, January 29. A virtual event was held for employees all over the country to mark the special occasion. Children of Pakistan Sweet Homes were invited to share this memorable occasion with Ufone and a cake cutting ceremony was held for them.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to all those who passed away during last year including Ufone’s former CEO and a visionary leader, Mr Rashid Khan. Employees were also lauded for their resilience during these tough times and their commitment to providing the best possible services despite all odds.

Customers also congratulated Ufone on the completion of 20 years of operations, whose messages were compiled in a special video proving the company’s strong bond with Pakistanis.

Over the past two decades, Ufone has introduced many innovative products and services for the first time in the market including the flagship product “Super Card” which has not only become a game-changer in the telecom industry, but has also helped empower the customers with access to information, affordable services, and freedom of choice.

Throughout the years Ufone has always strived to create better opportunities for its people. Whether it is partnering with social organizations to steer a wave of change, or providing an improved digital experience to customers, the people of Pakistan remained the focal point throughout Ufone’s 20-year journey.

The company envisions to continue expanding its scope of services with a greater focus on service excellence and customer convenience, thus staying true to its motto “Tum Hi Tou Ho”.