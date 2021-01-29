WhatsApp Introduces Biometric Authentication for Web & Desktop Clients

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has added a plethora of new features for its web and desktop clients. The latest feature announced by the Facebook-owned platform adds another layer of security to user’s accounts by requiring biometric authorization when signing into the web or desktop client.

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data. Chats for your 👀 onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 28, 2021

According to the announcement, starting today, users will be able to add fingerprint, face, or iris scan to use WhatsApp on devices other than their phone. This will be used alongside the existing QR code authentication. Users will be asked to verify themselves before a desktop or web version of the application can be linked up with a Mobile app account.

This new security update comes at the heels of WhatsApp privacy changes that received a lot of backlashes and activated a mass user exodus to other applications like Telegram and Signal. The biometric verification feature is most likely a part of WhatsApp’s “visual refresh” that was announced by the company a few months ago. The platform promises more such upgrades for WhatsApp web and desktop are on their way.

Apart from this security-oriented feature, WhatsApp is also working on the long-anticipated voice and video call feature for web and desktop clients. The company is offering the beta version of this most awaited to a few lucky users.

According to WABetainfo when you receive a call on desktop or web version of WhatsApp a separate window will be presented where you can accept or decline the incoming call. The feature is still in the beta phase hence it will be a while before it rolls out to the masses.