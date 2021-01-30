FBR Surpasses 7-Month Tax Target

The Federal Board of Revenue’s provisional revenue collection amounted to Rs. 363 billion during January 2020 against the monthly target of Rs. 340 billion, showing an increase of Rs. 23 billion.

According to the latest data compiled by the FBR here on Friday, the FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 2,569 billion during July-January 2020-21 against the assigned target of Rs 2,550 billion, showing an increase of Rs 19 billion.