iPhone 12s Pro Will Have a Smaller Notch, Same Design As Last Year [Rumor]

The iPhone S variants are expected to make a comeback this year and the rumored device has already appeared in renders. Created and published by LetsGoDigital, renders for the iPhone 12S Pro show that it will look almost identical to the current iPhone 12 Pro.

The new design is not an exact copy of the iPhone 12 Pro as the notch appears to be smaller. Apple is also expected to include in-display fingerprint sensors on its iPhones for the first time ever. The company has reportedly been working on it for a while and 2021 iPhones are expected to be the first models to get it.

As for which company will supply these fingerprint sensors to Apple remains unclear, but it could perhaps be Qualcomm which already supplies 5G modems to the company. Qualcomm recently unveiled its new and improved in-display fingerprint sensors that are featured on the Galaxy S21 series with much bigger activation zones and faster response times.

Moreover, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone 12S Pro and 12S Pro Max will have improved ultrawide angle cameras with a bright f/1.8 lens and autofocus. The smaller Pro sibling may have sensor-shift stabilization instead of OIS, but other than that, no major camera upgrades are expected anytime soon.

The iPhone 12S lineup is expected to debut during September this year.