Samsung is Working on Sliding and Rolling Displays for Smartphones

Much like its display making rivals TCL and LG, Samsung has confirmed that it is also working on rollable as well as slidable displays for future smartphones. Other than that, the company’s display division also had some other details to share.

The news was revealed by Samsung Display’s Senior Vice President Choi Kwon-young after the company shared its latest financial report. He confirmed that Samsung’s first-ever rollable and slidable displays are coming later this year, though he did not reveal when.

This could mean that Samsung could be the first company to introduce these new types of displays in its ecosystem, but there is no confirmation on that just yet.

We also expect to see the Galaxy Flip and Fold phones feature new technologies this year such as a variable refresh rate for better power efficiency. Rumors have also claimed that the Z Fold 3 will feature the S Pen for the first time, similar to the recently unveiled Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Although the S Pen will feature on new lineups this year, Samsung has confirmed that it is not giving up on the Galaxy Note series just yet. Much to the relief of Galaxy Note fans, this debunks all the rumors claiming that there would be no Note series this year.