Government Increases Petrol Prices by Rs 2.70

Petrol price has been increased by Rs. 2.70 per liter bringing the new rate at Rs. 111.9 per liter while diesel price has been hiked by Rs. 2.88 per liter bringing the new rate to Rs. 116.07 per liter.

According to a notification by the Prime Minister Office, light diesel oil will also see a rise in price by Rs3 per litre, while high speed diesel will cost Rs2.88 dearer.

Meanwhile, prices of Kerosene oil and light-speed diesel have been increased by Rs. 3.54 per liter and Rs. 3 per liter respectively bringing new rates to Rs. 80.19 per litre and Rs. 79.23 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had originally recommended an increase of Rs. 13.18 per litre for petrol price while proposed a hike of Rs. 12.12 per litre in diesel price. However, the prime minister rejected the proposed increase.

The new petrol prices will remain place till February 15, 2021.