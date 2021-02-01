Boxer Aslam Khan Passes Away After Getting Punched In The Face

In an unfortunate incident, professional kickboxer Aslam Khan lost his life after being knocked out in a local boxing match in Karachi.

Aslam, a renowned kickboxer, was contesting against Mohammad Wali Khan Tareen in cruise weight category bout during “Fight Night Series” organized by Pakistan Boxing Council at a local club in Karachi.

He collapsed in the ring after receiving a punch in the face by Mohammad Wali Khan Tareen.

As per local media reports, the boxer Aslam was rushed to a private hospital at University Road, where he was shifted to ICU. However, he succumbed to his injury. Aslam had represented Pakistan in international kickboxing competitions.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has condemned the incident and disassociated itself from the organizers, terming the event illegal.

“We have no connection with this so-called professional boxing council, nothing is being done with our approval. We cannot compromise on the safety of our boxers,” Col Nasir Tung, Secretary-General of the PBF, said while speaking to the media.

There are some pre-requisites to become a professional boxer, and the way these boxers are contesting in the name of professional boxing is questionable.

The Federation has also constituted a two-member committee, comprising Asghar Baloch and Younis Pathan, to probe the incident.

Here is the video of the bout: