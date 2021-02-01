Pakistan Railways to Convert All Level Crossings on ML-1 Into Flyovers and Underpasses

The government has dubbed the Main Line-1 (ML-1) as one of the biggest and most significant projects in Pakistan Railway’s history. With an investment of $6 billion, ML-1 is one of the most resource-intensive projects under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ML-1 will expedite the trade, commerce, and logistical activity within the country by providing a swift and unbroken railway route between Karachi and Peshawar. Therefore, to keep the commute safe and smooth, Pakistan Railways plans to convert all the level crossings on the ML-1 route into underpasses or flyover crossings.

The Ministry of Railway told the media that the level crossings on the ML-1 shall be upgraded under the CPEC project. The said project reportedly still awaits approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The main purpose of this project is to avoid any kind of train accidents that could occur due to plausible failures with the level-crossing system. A representative of the Pakistan Railways told the media that there are 510 level crossings from Karachi Cantt to Rawalpindi Station, including 398 manned and 112 unmanned crossings.

He added that currently, on the said route, there are 105 overhead/flyover bridges and 35 underpass crossings. The ML-1 project seeks to have all level crossings become underpasses or flyovers to ensure a smooth, swift, and safe flow of railway traffic on the ML-1.