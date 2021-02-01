Finance Minister Reviews Price Trend of Essential Commodities

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired a weekly meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) today.

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, eggs, chicken, sugar, and edible oil during the last week. Finance Secretary outlined the significant decline in year-on-year CPI to 5.7% in January 2021 as compared to 14.6% in January last year.

The NPMC lauded the efforts of the concerned Ministries/Departments and Provincial governments for vigilant monitoring of the prices of essential commodities and urged to continue the momentum to provide maximum relief to the general public.

The Finance Minister reiterated the firm commitment of the Government to ensure the provision of essential commodities at affordable prices across the board.

The Secretary, M/o NFS&R updated NPMC about the current status of wheat stocks. The wheat stock position is sufficient for domestic consumption and the average per day release by the Provinces is also stable. The NPMC directed the Provincial governments to keep a close watch on the prices of wheat and sugar in the market to avoid hoarding, black marketing, and smuggling to ensure uninterrupted supply at affordable prices.

The Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production updated NPMC about the fluctuation in international prices of Palm and Soyabean oils which in turn, drives the prices of edible oil in the domestic market. The Ministry is closely monitoring the situation to minimize its impact on domestic prices, he stated.

The Secretary further apprised NPMC that arrangements are underway to import sugar which will ensure its smooth supply in the domestic market. There would be increased production of sugar during the current crushing season as per the latest estimates, he added.

The Finance Minister directed M/o Industries and Production to continuously monitor stocks of sugar, its supply position, and prices in the market.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary M/o Industries & Production, Secretary M/o National Food Security and Research, Additional Secretary M/o Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Chairman FBR, Member CCP, Member PBS, MD USC, MD PASSCO, Member National Accounts PBS and senior officers of the Finance Division participated in the meeting.